OPINION | Expanding frontiers: China's military push beyond the first island chain

China’s defence and security presence beyond the Western Pacific is set to intensify over the next decade, expanding its access, influence and operational reach across the Indo-Pacific.

In the Southwest Pacific, Beijing is likely to build its position through security cooperation, infrastructure development and a more regularised presence, while activity across the Indian Ocean and Australia’s maritime approaches is likely to become more frequent, capable and strategically purposeful.

We are not likely to see sudden military breakthroughs or dramatic shows of force. Rather, Beijing has a deliberate, long-term strategy – one that prioritises persistence and gradual advantage. China is seeking to normalise its presence across the Indo-Pacific in ways that expand its freedom of action, complicate the calculations of others, and incrementally shift the strategic balance in its favour.

These judgments draw on ASPI war gaming in March that explored how China’s defence and security agencies might extend influence out to 2036. The exercise examined two pathways: one in which activity grew steadily over time, and another where it accelerated more rapidly in response to opportunity or crisis.