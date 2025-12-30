OPINION | Enhancing defence cooperation between Australia and India through joint sea and naval patrols

Canberra and New Delhi should elevate their defence cooperation to a new level. This could include P-8 maritime patrols, joint naval patrols in the Indian Ocean, and military support for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) in the Pacific islands.
Expanded defence cooperation would strengthen joint deterrence and help secure the Indo-Pacific, where strategic competition is intensifying. It could also help to consolidate the unity of the Quad amid instability in the relationship between the United States and India.
Since 2015, key joint maritime exercise Ausindex has enhanced interoperability between Australian and Indian forces and fostered a common understanding of best practices and operational procedures.
The Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) P-8A and the Indian Navy’s P-8I maritime patrol aircraft have participated in Ausindex drills. To progress cooperation, Canberra and New Delhi should consider regular, coordinated P-8 maritime patrol collaboration in the Indian Ocean, including by sharing real-time intelligence data and the RAAF refuelling the Indian aircraft in the air.
Canberra has been upgrading its airfield at the Cocos (Keeling) Islands to support RAAF P-8As, while New Delhi has plans to extend the runway at the Baaz naval station in the Nicobar Islands to accommodate its P-8Is. Implementing the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement, which Canberra and New Delhi agreed upon in 2020, would provide shared access to these military facilities. Joint P-8 patrols could be the proof-of-concept for negotiating further reciprocal access for air and naval assets.
Canberra and New Delhi should also create a mechanism to conduct joint naval patrols in the Indian Ocean. Sea lanes of communication that are crucial for both countries pass through the Indian Ocean. The Australian government highlighted the importance of the northeast Indian Ocean to Australian security in its 2024 national defence strategy.
Taking a further step, the information collected through Australian–Indian cooperative patrolling could be shared with the US and Japan, the other two members of the Quad. This effort could be linked to the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness, which was launched at the 2022 Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo. Sharing the concrete results of coordinated defence initiatives by Canberra and New Delhi could help reinforce the Quad’s regional deterrence capability.
On August 27, the US imposed high tariffs on Indian exports in response to India’s purchasing of discounted Russian oil. It’s unclear what effect they will have on the US-India relationship and broader Quad dynamics.
Considering its foreign-policy commitment on strategic autonomy, New Delhi’s relationship with Washington could come under strain, impeding the effectiveness of the Quad. Amid this uncertainty, the Australia–India partnership could help support the Quad.
Another high-potential area for defence cooperation is military support for HADR in the Pacific, including in capacity building and rapid response. Australia maintains important partnerships with Pacific island nations, and Pacific stability is closely linked to Australia’s security and prosperity.
Canberra has bolstered security partnerships with Pacific countries through the Defence Cooperation Program. The Australia-led Pacific Response Group is also a key platform to provide military support for HADR.
New Delhi defines the waters around the Pacific islands as a secondary area of interest. It has already made a commitment to the region by establishing the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation. India has strengthened defence engagements with Fiji in particular, providing military training and HADR support.
The Indian Armed Forces have tremendous expertise and experience with conducting HADR missions inside and outside of India, but in general they are less familiar with the Pacific than Australia is.
Australia’s diplomatic relationships with Pacific island countries are therefore advantageous, enabling it to identify areas that Indian assistance would be most useful. Canberra and New Delhi could coordinate their regional activities to fill each other’s strategic gaps and expand diplomatic influence. Overall, this cooperation would align with the Quad’s objectives and reduce the space for malign activities in the Pacific.
Canberra and New Delhi have the potential to further expand defence cooperation between the Australian Defence Force and the Indian Armed Forces. Both nations face rising security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, including China’s growing military presence and the mounting uncertainty around sea lanes of communication.
Strengthening defence cooperation in the maritime domain would not only enhance the interests of both nations but also contribute to securing the peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.
Article reprinted with permission from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute's analysis and commentary site The Strategist.