OPINION | Enhancing defence cooperation between Australia and India through joint sea and naval patrols

Taking a further step, the information collected through Australian–Indian cooperative patrolling could be shared with the US and Japan, the other two members of the Quad. This effort could be linked to the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness, which was launched at the 2022 Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo. Sharing the concrete results of coordinated defence initiatives by Canberra and New Delhi could help reinforce the Quad’s regional deterrence capability.

On August 27, the US imposed high tariffs on Indian exports in response to India’s purchasing of discounted Russian oil. It’s unclear what effect they will have on the US-India relationship and broader Quad dynamics.

Considering its foreign-policy commitment on strategic autonomy, New Delhi’s relationship with Washington could come under strain, impeding the effectiveness of the Quad. Amid this uncertainty, the Australia–India partnership could help support the Quad.