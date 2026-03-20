OPINION | Crisis in Middle East exposes Australia's maritime vulnerability

Paranoia about fuel supplies has suddenly entered Australia’s mainstream debate, as Canberra wakes up and starts counting how many frigates and destroyers the Royal Australian Navy actually has.

It is a familiar pattern. Australia rediscovers its maritime dependence only when events force the issue.

We are a trading island nation whose prosperity and security rely on ships arriving safely from distant ports. Fuel, fertiliser, ammunition and other essential supplies move through increasingly contested sea lanes that Australia does not control.

The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz should be understood not as a distant Middle East problem, but as a warning. In a serious conflict, Australia’s vulnerability will be defined less by threats to the continent than by our ability to protect the maritime lifelines on which the nation depends.