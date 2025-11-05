OPINION | Beyond AUKUS: the maritime strategy Australia needs

There is growing concern about the shifting geopolitical environment, the increasing use of military force to settle disputes, and what this means for Australia’s future security and prosperity.

Grappling with how to defend a continent spanning 7.7 million square kilometres and national interests that extend far beyond our shores can seem overwhelming.

Since the 2023 Defence Strategic Review, Australia’s defence strategy has rightly focused on protecting the nation through the maritime domain: defeating potential threats before they reach our coastline and safeguarding the maritime trade routes that sustain both our economy and our warfighting effort.

But what does that actually require? Much more than AUKUS or Australia’s investment in nuclear-powered submarines and continuous naval shipbuilding. It demands consolidation of the nation’s maritime departments, greater coordination across defence, civil and industry elements, and investment in enabling capabilities, from mine warfare and seabed monitoring to logistics and sustainment.