OPINION | At 125, the Royal Australian Navy enters its most consequential decade

March 1, 1901 marked the establishment of Australia’s Commonwealth military and naval forces, the foundation of today’s Royal Australian Navy and Australian Army. The sea service’s initial title was "Commonwealth Naval Forces"; a decade later King George V granted the title "Royal Australian Navy".

When the new fleet steamed through Sydney Heads in October 1913, Australians lined the harbour to witness a visible expression of sovereignty that had long rested with Britain.

From the outset, some of Australia’s strategic thinkers understood a simple truth: the nation’s prosperity and security would rest on control of its surrounding seas. As an island continent dependent on maritime trade, Australia’s economic lifelines have always run across the sea.

In the early decades of federation, that burden was largely carried by the Royal Navy. The fall of Singapore in 1942 exposed the limits of that assumption.

The Royal Navy was not coming. Australia turned to the US Navy instead. The underlying reality did not change. Maritime power sits at the centre of Australia’s security.