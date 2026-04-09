OPINION | A priority for India–Australia cooperation: underwater domain awareness

India and Australia need to start cooperating in detecting, monitoring and understanding what’s going on underwater. As submarines, especially small, uncrewed ones, proliferate in the Indian Ocean and adjacent waters, neither country should regard itself as strong enough in this field.

Each can take advantage of the other’s strengths, such as technical research, industrial capacity and experience.

There is more at stake than just naval operations: ­all maritime economic and security architecture would be strengthened by cooperation between the two countries. The Indo-Pacific carries the global economy, with around half of the world’s maritime trade flowing through its waters and linking the energy wells of West Asia to refineries in South and East Asia. Critical chokepoints such as the Straits of Hormuz, Malacca, Lombok and Sunda are economic lifelines.