OBITUARY | Fred Harris, former President of General Dynamics NASSCO and Bath Iron Works

Frederick J. Harris, former President of US naval shipbuilders General Dynamics NASSCO and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, died last Friday, October 24, at the age of 80.
An alumnus of the Maine Maritime Academy (MMA), Harris spent several years working for General Dynamics (GD) in its various divisions, including its Electric Boat division that specialised in the construction of submarines for the US Navy.
While with Electric Boat, Harris first worked as an engineer with the Ohio-class submarine program and later became chief of the program management organisation for the Virginia-class boats.
He was simultaneously appointed as President of General Dynamics NASSCO and Vice President of GD on January 1, 2006. Seven years later, he took over as President of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works while retaining his position as President of NASSCO.
He also had prior service as an officer with both the US Naval Reserve and the US Merchant Marine, having received his commission in 1967 upon his graduation from MMA.
Harris is survived by his wife Peggy, his two children, and three grandchildren.