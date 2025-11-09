North Korea threatens "offensive action", condemns US-South Korea security talks

"This is a stark revelation and an unveiled intentional expression of their hostile nature to stand against the DPRK to the end," No said, referring to the country's formal name - the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday the core of the alliance with Seoul will remain focused on deterring North Korea, although Washington will look at flexibility for US troops stationed in South Korea to operate against regional threats.

No also said the visit of the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington to South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan this week following US-South Korean joint air drills with Seoul had escalated tensions on the peninsula.