North Korea targets "major" naval upgrade alongside nuclear expansion

North Korea has decided on measures to strengthen its nuclear forces "quantitatively and qualitatively" as leader Kim Jong Un called for modernising its military, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

The measures and Kim's remarks came during an enlarged meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission on Thursday, KCNA said.

Kim said North Korea's security and "true peace" could only be guaranteed by building a powerful military capable of controlling all threats, according to the report.