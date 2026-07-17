North Korea lashes out at South Korea for leading US maritime exercise

North Korean state media on Friday called South Korea a "puppet" following its participation in a maritime exercise led by the US, saying Seoul and Washington would need to bear responsibility for any "unpredictable escalation" in the region.

The comments from North Korean state media outlet KCNA came after the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) in Hawaii last week, which saw the South Korean Navy lead the maritime forces for the first time.

The exercise is billed as the world's largest international maritime exercise and is held every two years. Some 30 countries took part this year, including Japan, Canada and Australia, according to the RIMPAC website.