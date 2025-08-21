New Zealand to spend $1.6b for US maritime helicopters, Airbus jets

New Zealand said on Thursday it would spend NZ$2.7 billion ($1.6 billion) to buy five MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and two Airbus A321XLR aircraft, the first major investment following a decision to replace the country's aging defence fleet.

NZ$2 billion will be used to buy the maritime helicopters, manufactured by Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky unit, and NZ$700 million for the A321XLRs, Defence Minister Judith Collins and Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a joint statement.