New friction between Philippines and China over disputed sandbar landing

China accused the Philippines of landing personnel on a disputed reef in the South China Sea on Sunday as Manila said it would dispatch ships to drive off Chinese vessels it said were conducting research illegally.

The exchange extends a run of heightened tension between China and the Philippines, a US ally, over Sandy Cay, an unoccupied sandbar in the South China Sea.

On Sunday, China's Coast Guard said it had identified five Philippine personnel who had landed on Sandy Cay, an action Beijing termed "illegal," according to state-run media outlet Global Times. The report did not specify what - if any - further action China had taken.