Wreck of World War I submarine recovered from seabed off Germany

The submarine broke into three pieces as it was being lifted, according to local news outlet NDR. Two of the pieces were loaded onto a pontoon and brought to Cuxhaven while the last remaining segment has remained on the seabed.

Preparations are underway to retrieve the last segment. Once all three segments have been recovered, work will then focus on preparing the entire boat for eventual scrapping.

The wreck of U-16 was discovered earlier this year during a routine survey of the waters off Scharhörn by the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency.