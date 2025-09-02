Wisconsin Maritime Museum's World War II-era submarine to head to Sturgeon Bay for drydocking

Wisconsin news site Seahafer News reports that the Wisconsin Maritime Museum's (WMM) World War II-era submarine will depart later this week for drydocking.

The Gato-class submarine USS Cobia will be towed from WMM in Manitowoc to the facilities of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay to undergo drydocking as part of scheduled routine maintenance. Departure from Manitowoc is scheduled for Thursday, September 4.

The last time the submarine went into drydock was 1996.