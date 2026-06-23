VESSEL REVIEW | Indonesian Navy's new swimmer delivery vehicles boast autonomous systems and multi-role capability

Underwater defence technology company Drass recently handed over two new submersible swimmer delivery vehicles (SDVs) to the Indonesian Ministry of Defence for use by the Indonesian Navy.

The 7.7- by 1.6-metre (25- by 5.2-foot), four-ton SDVs are equipped with advanced autonomous capabilities, integrating state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems alongside a fully featured optronic periscope suite.

Drass said that all autonomous functions of the SDVs were rigorously validated during comprehensive at-sea trials, confirming the platforms' reliability, safety, and operational readiness.