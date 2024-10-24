US submarine production to be scaled back due to delay in component deliveries

During a recent third quarter earnings call with investors, Phebe Novakovic, CEO of General Dynamics (GD), said that GD's Electric Boat division would scale back its manufacture of Columbia-class and Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines to adjust to "late deliveries from major component suppliers."

Novakovic remarked that it is "neither good for the boat over time nor cost" to speed up the manufacture of only some of the sections of each submarine only for the work to stop temporarily until the other essential components are finally delivered.