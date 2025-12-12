US, South Korean navies conduct undersea warfare exercise Silent Shark 2025

The US Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) completed the biennial theatre anti-submarine warfare (TASW) exercise Silent Shark 2025 in Guam on Thursday, December 11.
Organised by Commander, Submarine Group Seven, Silent Shark is a long-standing bilateral exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and advance combined TASW capabilities between the US and ROK navies.
This year marks the 10th iteration, following the previous exercise in 2023.
Silent Shark 2025 brought together a US Navy fast-attack submarine, the ROKN Dosan Ahn Changho–class submarine ROKS Ahn Mu, and maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from both nations.
Conducted in the vicinity of Guam, the exercise featured at-sea and in-port events focused on submarine tracking and engagement tactics, improving theatre-level undersea warfare capabilities that the US Navy said are vital to stability across the Western Pacific.
While ashore, Ahn Mu’s crew worked alongside US Navy sailors at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam, participating in classroom instruction, integrated navigation training, and hands-on operations using the integrated submarine piloting and navigation trainer.
ROKN leadership also met with regional commanders, including Captain Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, and Ahn Mu crewmembers toured the Los Angeles–class fast attack submarine USS Springfield.