US, South Korean navies conduct undersea warfare exercise Silent Shark 2025

The US Navy and the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) completed the biennial theatre anti-submarine warfare (TASW) exercise Silent Shark 2025 in Guam on Thursday, December 11.

Organised by Commander, Submarine Group Seven, Silent Shark is a long-standing bilateral exercise designed to strengthen interoperability and advance combined TASW capabilities between the US and ROK navies.

This year marks the 10th iteration, following the previous exercise in 2023.