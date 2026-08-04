US Navy to reclassify some Virginia-class submarines to indicate guided missile capability

The US Department of the Navy has reclassified 19 planned Virginia-class submarines equipped with the Virginia payload module (VPM) as nuclear-powered guided-missile submarines (SSGNs).

The US Navy said this shift will differentiate these platforms from traditional Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast attack submarines (SSNs), "signaling a leap forward in undersea warfighting capability, lethal combat power, and global deterrence."

"These VPM-equipped SSGNs will ensure the navy continues to dominate the undersea domain for decades to come," said Vice Admiral Rob Gaucher, Director, Submarine Programs. "By integrating this additional payload capacity, we will have the ability to surge strike power to assure our allies, deter aggression, outmatch any adversary, and give our fleet commanders an incredibly versatile, hard-hitting instrument of national power."