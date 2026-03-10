US Navy submarines deploy to Arctic to test operational capabilities

Commander, Submarine Forces officially kicked off Operation Ice Camp Boarfish in the Arctic Ocean on Saturday, March 7, after the building of the camp and the arrival of the US Navy fast attack submarines USS Delaware and USS Santa Fe.

Ice Camp Boarfish is a three-week operation designed to research, test, and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region.

In addition to US Navy, US Marine Corps, and Air National Guard participation, personnel from the Royal Australian Navy, the Royal Canadian Navy, the Royal Canadian Air Force, the French Navy, the UK Royal Navy, the Norwegian Defence Research Institute, and the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology are also taking part.