US Navy submarine Connecticut to return to service following grounding

US news outlet CT Insider has reported that the US Navy nuclear-powered fast attack submarine (SSN) USS Connecticut will return to operational service in September of this year.
The US Navy's second Seawolf-class SSN will rejoin the fleet after three years of extensive repairs that were undertaken following an accidental grounding in 2021.
The navy said that, during a scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific on September 2, 2021, Connecticut struck an object while submerged in international waters. The navy assured at the time that there were no life-threatening injuries among the crew and that the submarine's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remained fully operational.
It was later revealed that the SSN had grounded on an uncharted seamount while operating submerged in a poorly surveyed area.
A command investigation conducted by the US Navy determined that the grounding was preventable. Specifically, the grounding resulted from an accumulation of unit-level errors and omissions in navigation planning; watch team execution; and risk management – all of which fell far below US Navy standards.
The submarine's commanding officer, the executive officer, and the chief of the boat were all relieved from duty due to what the navy said at the time was "loss of confidence."
The repairs on the submarine began in 2023 and are expected to be completed this September.
Connecticut's reactivation will have no impact on her planned decommissioning, which is tentatively scheduled for 2031.
The submarine is one of only three Seawolf-class boats to enter service with the US Navy. Designed during the Cold War, the Seawolf-class SSNs are slated for replacement by the newer Virginia-class boats.