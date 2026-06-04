US Navy submarine Connecticut to return to service following grounding

US news outlet CT Insider has reported that the US Navy nuclear-powered fast attack submarine (SSN) USS Connecticut will return to operational service in September of this year.

The US Navy's second Seawolf-class SSN will rejoin the fleet after three years of extensive repairs that were undertaken following an accidental grounding in 2021.

The navy said that, during a scheduled deployment in the Indo-Pacific on September 2, 2021, Connecticut struck an object while submerged in international waters. The navy assured at the time that there were no life-threatening injuries among the crew and that the submarine's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remained fully operational.