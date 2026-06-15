US Navy submarine completes maintenance ahead of schedule

The US Navy fast-attack submarine USS Colorado has returned to the fleet after completing a scheduled maintenance period 29 days ahead of schedule on June 10.
Work on the vessel was carried out at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii.
Commissioned on March 17, 2018, at Naval Submarine Base New London, the vessel is the 15th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine and the fifth Block III submarine of its class. The submarine is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is designed to support missions such as anti-submarine warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence surveillance.
The navy noted that the shipyard's workforce and the submarine crew collaborated closely to execute the complex work package early.
"Finishing ahead of schedule is not about rushing, it’s about hard work and persistence," said US Navy Captain Ryan McCrillis, Commander of Pearl Harbour Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility.
The accelerated maintenance timeline allows the vessel to begin active preparation for upcoming deployments. "Ending the availability early allows us to get back out to sea and prepare the crew for operations," stated US Navy Commander Justin Reeves, Colorado Commanding Officer.