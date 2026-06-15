US Navy submarine completes maintenance ahead of schedule

The US Navy fast-attack submarine USS Colorado has returned to the fleet after completing a scheduled maintenance period 29 days ahead of schedule on June 10.

Work on the vessel was carried out at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii.

Commissioned on March 17, 2018, at Naval Submarine Base New London, the vessel is the 15th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine and the fifth Block III submarine of its class. The submarine is assigned to Submarine Squadron 7 and is designed to support missions such as anti-submarine warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence surveillance.