US Navy submarine Alexandria inactivated after 35 years of service

The US Navy held an inactivation ceremony for the Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered, fast attack submarine (SSN) USS Alexandria at Naval Base Point Loma near San Diego on Monday, June 29, the 35th anniversary of her commissioning.

The inactivation ceremony was held to celebrate the SSN's 35 years of active service prior to transitioning to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard to decommission.

During her time in service, Alexandria completed 14 overseas deployments throughout the Mediterranean Sea, the Arctic Ocean, the Persian Gulf, and Indo-Pacific regions, including a historic 2004 around-the-world deployment through the Arctic.