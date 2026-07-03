US Navy submarine Alexandria inactivated after 35 years of service

The US Navy held an inactivation ceremony for the Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered, fast attack submarine (SSN) USS Alexandria at Naval Base Point Loma near San Diego on Monday, June 29, the 35th anniversary of her commissioning.
The inactivation ceremony was held to celebrate the SSN's 35 years of active service prior to transitioning to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard to decommission.
During her time in service, Alexandria completed 14 overseas deployments throughout the Mediterranean Sea, the Arctic Ocean, the Persian Gulf, and Indo-Pacific regions, including a historic 2004 around-the-world deployment through the Arctic.
The submarine supported multiple operations, including Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, an Arctic ice exercise, and security operations in the Indo-Pacific, steaming over one million miles in her lifetime.
Commissioned in 1991, Alexandria is the 46th Los Angeles-class SSN and the third vessel to bear the name honouring two cities in Virginia and Louisiana.
The SSN is is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, homeported at Point Loma.