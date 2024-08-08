US Navy awards contract modification for long lead time material for Virginia-class submarines

Kevin Graney, President of GDEB, said that the contract modification enables suppliers to invest in the capacity and materials needed to increase production volume, and that consistent funding for the supply base is essential to achieve the high-rate production the navy requires of the entire submarine enterprise.

Virginia-class submarines are designed from the keel up for the full range of 21st century mission requirements, including anti-submarine and surface ship warfare and special operations support. GDEB is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia-class and constructs them in a teaming arrangement with Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.