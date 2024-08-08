US Navy awards contract modification for long lead time material for Virginia-class submarines
General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) has been awarded a US$1.3 billion undefinitised contract modification allowing the company to purchase long lead time materials for Virginia-class Block VI submarines for the US Navy.
Kevin Graney, President of GDEB, said that the contract modification enables suppliers to invest in the capacity and materials needed to increase production volume, and that consistent funding for the supply base is essential to achieve the high-rate production the navy requires of the entire submarine enterprise.
Virginia-class submarines are designed from the keel up for the full range of 21st century mission requirements, including anti-submarine and surface ship warfare and special operations support. GDEB is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia-class and constructs them in a teaming arrangement with Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.
Each Virginia-class Block VI submarine will measure 377 feet (114.9 metres) long and 34 feet (10.3 metres) wide. Each will be able to dive to depths greater than 800 feet (240 metres) and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots submerged.