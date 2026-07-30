US Navy awards $76.6b in submarine contracts to American shipyards

The US Navy has awarded contract modifications worth approximately $76.6 billion to Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division and General Dynamics Electric Boat for the construction of Block VI Virginia-class and Build II Columbia-class submarines.

The funding covers the construction of five additional Columbia-class submarines and nine additional Virginia-class submarines, as well as investments in shipyard infrastructure.

Under the Virginia-class programme, Newport News Shipbuilding will serve as the delivery yard for six of the planned submarines.