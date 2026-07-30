US Navy awards $76.6b in submarine contracts to American shipyards

The US Navy has awarded contract modifications worth approximately $76.6 billion to Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division and General Dynamics Electric Boat for the construction of Block VI Virginia-class and Build II Columbia-class submarines.
The funding covers the construction of five additional Columbia-class submarines and nine additional Virginia-class submarines, as well as investments in shipyard infrastructure.
Under the Virginia-class programme, Newport News Shipbuilding will serve as the delivery yard for six of the planned submarines.
For the Columbia-class programme, Newport News Shipbuilding will continue its role as a major shipbuilding partner by constructing and delivering six module sections for each submarine.
Newport News Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said, “These contracts provide the American shipbuilding industrial base the opportunity to demonstrate that commitment in a meaningful way and we are honored to serve our customer and our country.”
To date, Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat have built and delivered 26 Virginia-class submarines.