US Department of War awards new submarine construction contracts totalling $76b

The US Department of War has awarded a five-ship contract modification to General Dynamics Electric Boat for the construction of five Columbia-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), a nine-ship contract to Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division for the construction of Fiscal Year 2025 through FY 2029 Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs), and previously awarded shipyard productivity efforts to the company.

The contract awards have a combined value of US$76.6 billion.

The Department of War said the awards will drive the critical, once-in a generation recapitalisation of the US Navy’s undersea forces and the US nuclear triad.