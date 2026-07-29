US Department of War awards new submarine construction contracts totalling $76b

The US Department of War has awarded a five-ship contract modification to General Dynamics Electric Boat for the construction of five Columbia-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), a nine-ship contract to Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division for the construction of Fiscal Year 2025 through FY 2029 Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs), and previously awarded shipyard productivity efforts to the company.
The contract awards have a combined value of US$76.6 billion.
The Department of War said the awards will drive the critical, once-in a generation recapitalisation of the US Navy’s undersea forces and the US nuclear triad.
The Columbia-class SSBNs will provide an effective sea-based strategic deterrent to meet US Strategic Command’s requirements.
The department added that the contract awards will support the fielding of enhanced Virginia-class SSNs.
The US Navy now has seven Columbia-class SSBNs under contract, complementing a force of 26 operational Virginia-class SSNs with 23 more slated to be built.
"This historic investment underscores the department's continued commitment to undersea superiority and the recapitalisation of our nuclear triad,” said Vice Admiral Robert Gaucher, Director, Submarine Programs. “By securing the continuous production of both the Columbia and Virginia classes, we ensure we will continue to deliver the world’s most lethal, survivable and resilient combat platform to our global combatant commanders, while providing long-term stability to our shipbuilding industrial base.
"These submarines will assure our allies and deter our adversaries while serving as a key part of our joint forces by projecting combat power into denied areas and defending our nation and its interests for decades to come."