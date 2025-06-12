US Congress seeks to boost navy and air force fleets in 2026 bill

The US House Appropriations Committee's Defense subcommittee released its draft bill for fiscal-year 2026 late on Tuesday, which aims to buy one additional F-35 jet versus the Pentagon's 2025 budget request and make investments in naval vessels, and missile defenses.

The powerful committee's draft of its version of the 2026 purchasing bill was released ahead of any formal input from the Trump administration's Pentagon - which has been delayed. The language in the bill shows the Republican-controlled congress' continued focus on modernizing the US armed forces but sets up a tug of war with the Pentagon over what could be conflicting priorities.