US approves possible sale of navy satellite communication terminals to UK

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a key NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," said the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

"The proposed sale will improve the United Kingdom’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring communications interoperability.

"The United Kingdom will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces. The UK Royal Navy will install the NMT system aboard Dreadnought submarines to enable AEHF satellite communications to Royal Navy and Minister of Defence shore sites, ships, and submarines in a non-contested threat environment.