US approves possible sale of navy satellite communication terminals to UK

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of navy multiband terminals (NMTs), a type of maritime military satellite communications system, and related equipment to the United Kingdom for an estimated cost of $200 million, the Pentagon said in a statement Monday.
The United Kingdom had requested to buy an additional six "advanced extremely high frequency" (AEHF) NMTs to be added to a previously implemented case whose value was under the congressional notification threshold.
The original foreign military sales (FMS) case, valued at $41.02 million, included two AEHF NMTs.
KGV-136R communications security devices; communications equipment; submarine high data rate masts; ancillary equipment; containers; integration and test support; spare and repair parts; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support will also be included. The estimated total cost is $200 million.
"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a key NATO Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," said the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.
"The proposed sale will improve the United Kingdom’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring communications interoperability.
"The United Kingdom will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces. The UK Royal Navy will install the NMT system aboard Dreadnought submarines to enable AEHF satellite communications to Royal Navy and Minister of Defence shore sites, ships, and submarines in a non-contested threat environment.
"The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region."
The principal contractor for the sale is the RTX Corporation, the Pentagon said.
(Reporting by Christian Martinez in Los Angeles and Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto)