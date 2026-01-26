US and South Korea deepen cooperation on nuclear submarine plan

US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby and South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back agreed during talks on Monday to deepen cooperation on Seoul's pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine, South Korea's defence ministry said.

Colby is visiting Seoul on his first overseas trip in the post, which comes as Washington signals it expects South Korea to take a more leading role in deterring North Korea.

In a statement, the ministry said both sides viewed cooperation on a nuclear-powered submarine as a step that would strengthen South Korea's ability to lead the defence of the peninsula and elevate the security alliance.

The Pentagon's new National Defence Strategy released on Friday said that it expects a "more limited" US role in deterring North Korea, with South Korea taking the primary responsibility.