UK probe reveals funding issues may impact AUKUS submarine program

A UK parliamentary inquiry has found that the program intended to deliver new nuclear-powered submarines to Australia may be negatively impacted by funding issues, raising uncertainty about the program's future.

UK newspaper The Guardian reported earlier this week that a House of Commons defence committee inquiry into the AUKUS submarine program, "revealed shortcomings and failings in the delivery," of the program.

The defence committee's report said the shortcomings, "threaten to prevent [AUKUS] becoming a reality."

The committee said that the funding shortfall was the result of leadership failures, hence the call for deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer to assume a more prominent role in driving AUKUS forward and preventing it from being derailed.