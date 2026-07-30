UK awards $7.8b contract for its next nuclear submarine fleet

BAE Systems has been awarded a £5.9 billion ($7.8 billion) contract by the British Government to advance work on the country's next generation of nuclear-armed submarines, the company said late on Wednesday.

The contract involves work on the next phase of Britain's Dreadnought class of submarines, BAE Systems said in a statement.

It is part of a wider £8.4 billion package approved by parliament for the defence ministry to fund Britain's continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham will announce the investment on Thursday on a visit to BAE's Barrow-in-Furness shipyard in northwest England, where the new submarines are being built, a separate statement by the government said.