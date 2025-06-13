Two Indian shipbuilders to collaborate on indigenous submarine construction
Indian naval shipbuilders Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) and Hindustan Shipyard (HSL) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the indigenous manufacture of submarines for the Indian Navy.
The MOU calls on MDL and HSL to jointly undertake submarine construction projects with HSL being responsible for providing outfitting technology.
Local media has reported that the country had previously relied on only one shipbuilder, namely, MDL, for the independent manufacture of its submarines.
The only other manufacturer of submarines in India is Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam, which build's the Arihant-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile boats.
Government officials said the "dual shipyard" model of MDL and HSL would ensure that the Indian Navy would have 20 submarines available to meet its "strategic needs."
HSL's participation in India's submarine production program is presently limited to repairs and upgrades whereas MDL has been manufacturing submarines since the late 1980s.
The Kalvari-class submarines, which are based on the Scorpene-class boats developed by France's Naval Group, were manufactured by MDL.