TKMS opens submarine component production facility in Israel

German naval shipbuilder TKMS, defence technology company Elbit Systems, and the Israeli Ministry of Defence have inaugurated a new production line in Israel for the manufacture of underwater structural components for submarines.
As part of the cooperation, Elbit Systems will establish a new manufacturing facility for underwater FRP components for submarines.
Elbit Systems said the facility forms part of TKMS' industrial cooperation activities under the framework of offset procurement in Israel.
"The facility strengthens Israel’s ability to independently manufacture underwater components and creates infrastructure that will enable technological progress and deep cooperation, as part of a joint effort to strengthen stability and security in the maritime domain," said Paul Glaser, CFO of TKMS.
The entire initiative is carried out under an industrial agreement between the companies, under which new production facilities will be established and advanced technologies developed based on TKMS' knowledge and experience.
Elbit Systems said this will be the first time that submarine structural components are to be manufactured in Israel.