TKMS and Skaramangas sign deal to modernise Hellenic Navy submarines

German naval defence supplier TKMS and Greece's Skaramangas Shipyards have entered an exclusive agreement to jointly execute a mid-life upgrade programme for four Hellenic Navy HDW Class 214 submarines.

By collaborating with the original equipment manufacturer, the Hellenic Navy intends to ensure system compatibility and access to critical technical data. TKMS stated that the programme is designed to reduce technical risk while safeguarding operational readiness.

The company noted that a substantial portion of the upgrade activities will be carried out domestically to support local industrial participation.