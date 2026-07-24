TKMS and Navantia sign second MOU for submarine partnership

TKMS and Navantia have signed a second memorandum of understanding to advance their strategic partnership in the submarine sector.
The two naval companies intend to establish a joint collaboration framework for the production and commercialisation of selected submarine projects by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.
Aimed exclusively at future market opportunities, the proposed framework involves no merger or acquisition of assets or shares between the firms.
Existing contracts and ongoing programmes will remain independent, with cooperation tailored to specific customer needs and executed under applicable competition and export-control regulations.
“Europe's security requires a stronger and more resilient industrial base,” remarked Oliver Burkhard, Chief Executive Officer of TKMS. He noted that the agreement combines complementary industrial capabilities while maintaining the technological leadership and design standards of each builder.
Navantia Executive Chairman Ricardo Domínguez explained that the firms are working to build a scalable defence base capable of meeting growing global demand for submarine design, construction, and sustainment.