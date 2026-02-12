TKMS and Magellan to supply torpedoes for Canadian submarine project

This agreement follows existing work between the two firms on the anti-torpedo torpedo, which is expected to enter the market in 2029. TKMS has already secured a contract for the design engineering of a final assembly facility for this technology at the Rockwood plant.

Michael Ozegowski, Executive Vice President at TKMS unit Atlas Elektronik remarked that the group is looking forward to strengthening collaboration with the Canadian supplier.

Beyond the domestic project, the firms will investigate export opportunities for Magellan within the international customer network of TKMS. This broader cooperation involves complex fabrication and precision manufacturing as specific programme requirements are finalised.