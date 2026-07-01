Submarine builder Kawasaki Heavy gears up for $1.2b capital raise

Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries is finalising plans to raise about JPY200 billion ($1.23 billion) by issuing new shares and convertible bonds to fund capital expenditure, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The company will decide on the details of the issuance as soon as this week, the sources said. The shares and convertible bonds will be sold mainly to overseas institutional investors, one of the sources said.

The plan to raise funds has not been reported earlier. Kawasaki Heavy said in a statement it is considering various capital strategies including issuing new shares and bonds but nothing has been decided.