Spanish Navy's lead S-80 submarine participates in NATO security operation in Mediterranean

Isaac Peral has been in service in the Spanish Navy since November 2023. She is the lead boat of her class, all of which are being built by Navantia.

The submarine has an LOA of 80.8 metres, a hull diameter of 7.3 metres, a submerged displacement of approximately 3,000 tonnes, and air-independent propulsion, which can supply her with electrical power at any depth so that she can remain underwater for longer periods.

The Isaac Peral-class submarines have been developed to replace the Spanish Navy's four Galerna-class boats, which were built in the 1980s as variants of the Agosta-class designed by France's DCNS (now the Naval Group).