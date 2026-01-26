South Korean delegation heads to Canada to lobby for submarine project

South Korea's Presidential Chief of Staff said on Monday he was heading to Canada with Hyundai Motor executives and representatives of shipbuilders Hanwha and HD Hyundai in a bid to win a major submarine contract.

South Korea is competing against Germany's TKMS in a race to win the Canadian project for a new fleet of up to 12 diesel-powered submarines, estimated by industry sources to be worth more than $12 billion.

Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik said given the competition against a manufacturing superpower like Germany, "We believe the prospects are not necessarily easy".