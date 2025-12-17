South Korean court convicts contractors for leaking submarine designs to Taiwan

A South Korean court found two contractors that worked on Taiwan’s submarine programme guilty of leaking designs for torpedo-launching systems, calling the case a potential "diplomatic burden" for Seoul, according to a ruling reviewed by Reuters.

On Tuesday, the Masan Branch of the Changwon District Court sentenced the chief executive of one South Korean contractor to two and a half years in jail and handed down jail terms of one and a half years to two employees of another firm, according to the ruling.