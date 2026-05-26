South Korea sets mid-2030s target for its first nuclear submarine as underwater arms race looms

South Korea will seek to launch its first nuclear-powered submarine by the mid-2030s, under a new programme aimed at countering North Korea's submarine-launched nuclear and missile threats, officials said on Tuesday.

Seoul has long sought to join an elite group of nations operating nuclear-powered submarines in a move that could reshape Asia's security landscape and escalate an underwater arms race.

"The nuclear-powered submarine, which will be built on the basis of a strong South Korea-US alliance, is a symbol of our will to take responsibility for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula," President Lee Jae Myung told a committee examining the country's future defence strategy.