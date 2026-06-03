Seoul pushes for submarine fuel rights as nuclear talks with US begin

South Korea and the US held inaugural talks this week to discuss nuclear co-operation under a joint fact sheet on security agreed by US President Donald Trump and South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung last year, Seoul said on Wednesday.

The talks, held on Tuesday and Wednesday, were due to cover Seoul's push for expanded uranium enrichment and spent-fuel reprocessing rights to support its plan to build nuclear-powered submarines, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said previously.

South Korea's delegation was led by First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, while the US side was headed by Allison Hooker, the State Department's under secretary for political affairs, the ministry said.