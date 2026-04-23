Senior US official confirms Australia's readiness to host nuclear-powered submarines

The Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command has confirmed that the US Navy can already start rotating some of its nuclear-powered submarines through Australia.

Speaking at a hearing of the US House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, April 22, Admiral Samuel Paparo told lawmakers that a rotational submarine force can be operated out of the Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Stirling base in Western Australia.

"To have a rotational base in the Indian Ocean is absolutely essential," Paparo said.