Senior US official confirms Australia's readiness to host nuclear-powered submarines

The Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command has confirmed that the US Navy can already start rotating some of its nuclear-powered submarines through Australia.
Speaking at a hearing of the US House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, April 22, Admiral Samuel Paparo told lawmakers that a rotational submarine force can be operated out of the Royal Australian Navy's HMAS Stirling base in Western Australia.
"To have a rotational base in the Indian Ocean is absolutely essential," Paparo said.
"HMAS Stirling is on track for the rotational force that will arrive in Perth in a little over a year. Between the pier, the shore power, the facilities with the tender and a marine security company, we could be ready today to operate a rotational submarine squadron out of Australia tomorrow."
Paparo added that Australian crews, "are performing well," referring to the continuing training of Australian personnel embedded on board US submarines.
The rotation of US Navy submarines through Australia forms part of the AUKUS program, which also aims to equip Australia with its own nuclear-powered submarines.