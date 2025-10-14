Saab to provide additional materials and services for Sweden's Blekinge-class submarines

The future HSwMS Blekinge and HSwMS Skåne are scheduled for completion in 2027 and 2028, respectively, following construction at Saab's facilities in Karlskrona. These two submarines will replace HSwMS Södermanland, which has been in service with the Swedish Royal Navy since 1989.

The new 66-metre submarines will be powered by conventional diesel-electric propulsion machinery and equipped with air-independent propulsion systems. They will also be of modular design to enable them to be adapted for specific missions and to more easily accommodate through-life upgrades.

The Blekinge-class boats' missions will include undersea warfare, surveillance, and intelligence gathering.