Saab raises growth target as European defence spending lifts profits

Sweden's Saab raised its medium-term sales growth target on Thursday as European defence companies continue to benefit from a surge in government spending.

Facing a reduction in US support under President Donald Trump and Russia's invasion of Ukraine on its doorstep, Europe is ramping up spending on its military.

Saab, whose products range from Gripen fighter jets and submarines to missiles and advanced electronics, reported a 67 per cent year-on-year jump in fourth-quarter operating profit to SEK3.26 billion ($362 million), beating analysts' average forecast of SEK2.75 billion in an LSEG poll.

It also raised its organic sales growth forecast for 2023 to 2027 to 22 per cent from 18 per cent.