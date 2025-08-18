Saab acquires submarine parts supplier Deform

Swedish defence and security company Saab has acquired Deform, a key supplier of specialty parts for its ongoing production of the new Blekinge-class submarines for the Royal Swedish Navy.

Deform, which is based in Degerfors, Sweden, and has 37 employees, has a long-standing relationship with Saab's Kockums business area, which is responsible for submarine production. Mats Wicksell, head of Saab Kockums, highlighted Deform’s “unique” expertise and that the acquisition is a solution for both companies to secure the supply chain and jointly develop more business.