Saab acquires submarine parts supplier Deform
Swedish defence and security company Saab has acquired Deform, a key supplier of specialty parts for its ongoing production of the new Blekinge-class submarines for the Royal Swedish Navy.
Deform, which is based in Degerfors, Sweden, and has 37 employees, has a long-standing relationship with Saab's Kockums business area, which is responsible for submarine production. Mats Wicksell, head of Saab Kockums, highlighted Deform’s “unique” expertise and that the acquisition is a solution for both companies to secure the supply chain and jointly develop more business.
According to information provided by Saab, Deform specialises in the hot and cold forming of various metallic materials and has four main business areas: pressure vessels, protection, heavy fabrication, and heavy equipment. The business was started in 1907 and has been named Deform since 1987.
Saab said the takeover is intended to provide long-term stability for Deform's operations. Ulrika Jonsson, Deform’s CEO, confirmed that the company will keep its name and that its operations will continue in Degerfors as before.