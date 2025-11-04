Russian Navy's newest nuclear torpedo-capable submarine floated out

The future Khabarovsk will be the second Russian Navy submarine outfitted to carry Poseidon torpedoes after the 2022-built Project 949A or Oscar II-class SSGN Belgorod. However, unlike Belgorod, the Project 09851 boat was designed from the outset to be capable of launching the new torpedoes.

Few details on the Russian-developed Poseidon torpedo are readily available, though a number of public domain sources state that the weapon will be capable of contaminating coastal areas with radiation, rendering these uninhabitable.

Construction of the future Khabarovsk began in 2014. The SSGN, which had originally been scheduled for launch in 2021, will likely have a length of 113 metres and a displacement of around 10,000 tons upon completion.