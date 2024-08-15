Russian design firm introduces new class of submarines for export

The Amur-class was designed to be a further development of the Project 677 or Lada-class diesel-electric submarines in service with the Russian Navy. Of these, the Amur 950 is an export-oriented version with strike warfare capability.

The Amur 950 submarines, which have been designated as such due to their surface displacement of 950 tonnes, will each boast stealth features, space for an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system, and 10 vertical launch cells for use with BrahMos cruise missiles.