Russian design firm introduces new class of submarines for export
Russia's Rubin Central Design Bureau recently unveiled images of a new class of cruise missile-capable submarine developed specifically for export customers.
The Amur-class was designed to be a further development of the Project 677 or Lada-class diesel-electric submarines in service with the Russian Navy. Of these, the Amur 950 is an export-oriented version with strike warfare capability.
The Amur 950 submarines, which have been designated as such due to their surface displacement of 950 tonnes, will each boast stealth features, space for an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system, and 10 vertical launch cells for use with BrahMos cruise missiles.
The Amur 950 boats will also be capable of low-noise operation, making them suitable for reconnaissance and surveillance. The submarines will each have a maximum speed of 20 knots while submerged and an endurance of 30 days.
Each Amur 950 submarine will have a significant number of automated systems, allowing for a reduced crew complement of 19. The other armament will include torpedoes and mines.