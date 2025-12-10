Russia awaits US response on nuclear treaty which is set to expire

Putin in September offered to voluntarily maintain for one year the limits on deployed strategic nuclear weapons set out in the treaty, whose initials stand for the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. Trump said in October it sounded "like a good idea."

"We have less than 100 days left before the expiry of New START," said Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s powerful Security Council, which is like a modern-day politburo of Russia’s most powerful officials. "We are waiting for a response," Shoigu told reporters during a visit to Hanoi.

He added that Moscow’s proposal was an opportunity to halt the "destructive movement" that currently existed in nuclear arms control.