Royal Navy shadows Russian submarine through English Channel

The Royal Navy has tracked a Russian submarine through the English Channel during a coordinated three-day operation with NATO allies.
The Kilo-class submarine Krasnodar, accompanied by the tug Altay, was shadowed as it transited westward from the North Sea, through the Strait of Dover, and into the channel.
The operation involved the tanker RFA Tidesurge and a Merlin helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron. The aircraft, based at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, remained embarked on the tanker to provide overwatch and potential anti-submarine capabilities had the Krasnodar submerged. The Russian vessels sailed on the surface despite stormy weather conditions.
Captain James Allen, Commanding Officer of RFA Tidesurge, stated, "We worked together as a show of presence and deterrence as we transited from the North Sea to the English Channel."
The Royal Navy noted that the operation comes amidst a 30 per cent increase in Russian vessel activity threatening UK waters over the past two years.
The surveillance mission concluded near the island of Ushant, northwest of France, where the shadowing responsibility was handed over to a NATO ally.