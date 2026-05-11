Robust defence demand sends TKMS order backlog to all-time $24b high

TKMS's order backlog hit a fresh record, the German warship builder said on Monday, as demand for weapons continues to surge across European to cut military dependence on the US.

TKMS, which is majority-owned by German engineering conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, has been riding a boom in defence stocks following a stock market listing in October.

"The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the military conflicts in the Middle East between Israel, the US and Iran have led to a permanent increase in global defence spending," the company said in its quarterly report.